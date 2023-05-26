NHS Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation survey goes live

People from every corner of Shropshire are being invited to join a conversation about the future of health and care as part of The Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation survey.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin is asking anyone who lives, works or accesses health and care services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to give their views on local health and care services and what can be done to improve them.

People who register their views can also opt in to enter a free prize draw with a chance to win £100 of vouchers (term and conditions apply).

Edna Boampong, Director of Communications and Engagement for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said:

“We have been very busy over the last few months holding events and visiting local communities to talk to people about their experiences of services and what matters to them.

“The survey is a great opportunity for those who haven’t been able to attend one of our events to still have their say to ensure everyone has a voice.

“We want people to get involved and tell us what they think about local health and care services and what things will make the biggest difference to improve the health and wellbeing of themselves and the people they care about.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, whether you are healthy or unwell, your views matter, because these services belong to us all, so we need to ensure they are the best they possibly can be now and in the future”.

The Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation aims to understand local views on what is affecting their health and wellbeing. The feedback gathered will help NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin design and develop its plans for the future.

To complete the survey and for a chance of winning a £100 voucher, visit Big Health and Wellbeing Conversation. The survey closes Thursday 22 June 2023.

For anyone unable to complete the survey online, email stw.communications@nhs.net or call 0333 150 3069.