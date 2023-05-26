New Mayor of Telford and Wrekin elected

The Borough of Telford and Wrekin’s new Mayor was confirmed last night, at the council’s annual general meeting.

Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Cllr Arnold England and Deputy Mayor Cllr Ian Preece. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The meeting, held at Telford Theatre in Oakengates, saw Councillor Arnold England elected as Mayor of the Borough for 2023-2024, and Councillor Ian Preece chosen to be Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Arnold England, ward member for Brookside, has been a borough councillor since 2011, serving as cabinet member for leisure and wellbeing from 2011 to 2013 and cabinet member for adult social care between2013 and 2019. He was also Speaker of the Council in 2020-2021.

During 2022-2023 Councillor England served as Deputy Mayor of the Borough, supporting the outgoing Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta, in his civic duties. Councillor England also sits on both Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council and Madeley Town Council, and has previously been Mayor of Madeley too. Before retiring, Councillor England was a Magistrate for 29 years.

For his Mayor’s Charity Appeal in 2023-2024, Councillor England has chosen to raise money for those currently in care, care leavers and young people across the borough, having been a child in care and a care leaver himself.

Councillor Arnold England, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, said: “I am honoured to be elected as the Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, and I want to thank Councillor Raj Mehta for his service and dedication over the last twelve months.

“Each year, the Mayor can use their time to raise money for a chosen cause, so my Mayor’s Charity Appeal will be to raise money to support people currently in care, care leavers and young people across the borough, a cause that is very close to my own heart as a care leaver myself.”

At the annual general meeting, Councillor Ian Preece, ward member for Horsehay and Lightmoor was elected as Deputy Mayor. Councillor Preece has been a borough councillor since 2021 and has previously been chair of the council’s Appeals Committee, as well as sitting on other committees including Business and Finance Scrutiny, Licensing, Planning and Standards. Councillor Preece is also the Mayor of Great Dawley for 2023-2024 as well.

The same meeting saw the council’s new Cabinet formally confirmed, having been announced earlier this month following the local election.