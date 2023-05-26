17.8 C
Moreton Hall pupil secures a place in Grand Final at the Globe Theatre

The stage of the Globe Theatre, London beckons for Moreton Hall pupil and thespian Jessica Middleton after winning the regional final of the English Speaking Union’s Performing Shakespeare competition.

Moreton Hall pupil and thespian Jessica Middleton has won the regional final of the English Speaking Union’s Shakespeare competition

Year 9 pupil, Jessica, captivated audiences and impressed judges at the prestigious ESU competition and has now secured herself a place in the national final at The Globe Theatre. Going head-to-head with four accomplished actors from esteemed schools like Concord College, Jessica demonstrated unwavering determination and delivered a transformative performance that left spectators in awe. 

Under the spotlight, Jessica’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication were on full display as she flawlessly executed the direction she had been given. 

Teacher of Drama, Michael Jenkins said: “I’m thrilled to tell you that Jessica has been awarded a place in the final. She performed with an accomplished level of skill and commitment to her character.

“Jessica performed as Ophelia from Hamlet, in her chosen scene Ophelia is seeking comfort from her father after a strange and disturbing interaction with Hamlet. Jessica took the audience on a journey, painting the bizarre interaction for the audience with a great sense of character.”

Modest as ever, Jessica remains grounded and humble. Reflecting on her success, she said:

“I never anticipated making it this far in the competition. I am immensely grateful for the support and encouragement I have received along this journey. It is an absolute dream come true to have the opportunity to perform at Shakespeare’s Globe.”

Principal Sarah Davis said, “This is an amazing accomplishment and one for which Jessica should be rightly very proud. Performing the complexities of Shakespeare is demanding and we wish her all the very best as she now goes on to perform at Shakespeare’s most prestigious theatre.” 

The grand final of the Performing Shakespeare competition is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 23rd at The Globe, London.

