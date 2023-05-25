Welsh Secretary dodges answer over MP’s Llanymynech bypass question

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has questioned the Secretary of State for Wales over Rishi Sunak’s broken promise to push ahead with the Llanymynech bypass.

Helen Morgan at the 30mph sign coming into Llanymynech

The Minister dodged the question, attempting to direct blame onto the Welsh Government – despite a lack of UK Treasury investment being a key factor behind a lack of progress in the project.

The bypass is the locally-backed way to improve road safety in the villages along the North West Shropshire border, and has been a top priority of Llanymynech and Pant Parish Council for many years.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Rishi Sunak promised residents of Llanymynech, Pant and Llynclys their bypass back in 2020 when he was Chancellor. Since then, they have been looking to blame someone else, including today where the Secretary of State dodged the question.

“This is not about the colour of your rosette. It’s about wanting to make life safer for the thousands of people living on top of a dangerous road carrying tonnes of haulage all the way to Holyhead.

“At the very least, the A483 must be made much safer from Llanymynech all the way up to the Llynclys crossroads.”

Helen has been working closely with local residents to push National Highways, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Council for improvements since her election 18 months ago.

Highways and police officers have already pledged to investigate a speed limit reduction and a new crossing near Bryn Offa Primary School off the back of Helen’s campaign.

Helen also recently met Government Transport Minister Richard Holden to make the case for cash to be spent on making the road safer.