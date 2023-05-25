Police appeal for information to locate wanted Shropshire man

Police are appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of a wanted Shropshire man to get in touch.

Daniel Edge is wanted on recall to prison. Photo: West Mercia Police

Daniel Edge, aged 35, and from Woore is wanted on a recall to prison.

He is described as a white male, slim build, 6ft 2 tall with blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a pair of lips on his neck and a Wolves FC tattoo on his arm.

It is believed he may be in either Cheshire, Staffordshire, West Midlands or West Mercia Police force area.

Anyone who sees Daniel or knows where he may be should not approach him and is to contact 999 immediately.