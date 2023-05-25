Neighbours name apartments in historic new phase of Copthorne Keep in Shrewsbury

History inspired the residents of Bellway’s Copthorne Keep development in Shrewsbury when they were given the chance to name apartments in the latest phase of the scheme.

A CGI of Bellway’s Copthorne Keep development in Shrewsbury

The Keep is a collection of nine two-bedroom apartments within the site’s original 19th century armoury building, which is being preserved and refurbished as part of the wider development.

The first apartments within this phase will be released for sale in June. They include the Kings, Cardwell and Mercian apartments, with the names suggested by members of Copthorne Keep Community Group to reflect the development’s military heritage, as the site of the former Copthorne Barracks.

- Advertisement -

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It’s an important part of the way we work at Bellway to encourage the local community and our new residents to get involved – after all, who knows the area better than the people who live here?

“And we were fascinated and very pleased with the ideas that Copthorne Keep Community Group suggested. There are clearly many history buffs among them!

“The names chosen for the apartments in this new phase of the Copthorne Keep development will be used to identify the different styles and designs that will be for sale here, so they will be in daily use at our sales office and on our website after The Keep phase of the scheme is launched in June.

“This part of Copthorne Keep will help retain the unique character of the site by preserving this historic building and I’d like to thank the group for all the effort they put into their ideas.”

Copthorne Barracks occupied the site between 1881 and 2015. The name Kings was chosen because one of the regiments based at the barracks was the Kings Light Infantry. The name is also a nod to this year’s coronation of King Charles.

Cardwell is inspired by a series of reforms of the British Army that were carried out between 1868 and 1974, spearheaded by secretary of state for war Edward Cardwell, and known as the Cardwell Reforms.

And Mercian comes from the amalgamation of West Midlands regiments from counties that were part of the ancient Kingdom of Mercia.

Avi Royle, Chairwoman of Copthorne Keep Community Group, said: “Copthorne Keep Community Group welcomes the launch of the sale of apartments within the Keep building.

“To those of us who have been instrumental in building a lovely community feeling here we want to welcome our newcomers. Although some are local, many started their lives in far flung corners of the world. We have had numerous community events and people have been able to help each other as well as becoming firm friends.

“We would like to say hello to the new residents of The Keep, whoever they are and hope they will feel as settled and happy here as we do. The notice board provided by Bellway is situated on The Green in the middle of the development. We ask all prospective purchaser’s to look at it to see what our next event will be. There are also contact details for getting in touch with us and /or joining our Facebook and WhatsApp groups.”