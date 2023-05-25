Jail sentence for county lines drug dealer

A man from Whitchurch has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment at Shrewsbury Crown Court for county lines drug offences.

John Jones, 30, of Gambrel Avenue, Whitchurch was given the sentence after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply on 10 January 2023 At Telford Magistrates’ Court.

Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood team along with colleagues in Merseyside Police carried out a joint operation, OP Medusa in February 2022.



Operation Medusa was in response to disrupting Merseyside based county lines operating within Shropshire. During the operation, Jones was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. Following the investigation, a search of his mobile phone by officers was carried out and messages were found which were consistent with drug dealing.

How to report suspicious activity

Anyone with suspicions that a property is being used to sell drugs, or that a young and vulnerable individual may be getting involved with county lines drug dealing can report this online via www.westmercia.police.uk or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.