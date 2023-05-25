Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital to remain closed

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital is to remain closed after the Trust which runs it said there was no prospect of it being able to safely re-open.

Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital

The 12-bed Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital closed in October 2021, because of staff shortages and patient safety concerns.

Shropshire Community Health Trust (ShropCom) which runs the hospital, said it was disappointing news that it would remain closed, but it was the correct conclusion on safety grounds.

In a statement, Clair Hobbs, Director of Nursing and Workforce for Shropshire Community Health Trust (ShropCom), said:

“Recruitment has been a problem for several years, and despite considerable time and efforts, we have been unable to secure the right level of staff to deliver safe, high-quality care to patients.

“Since the beds closed temporarily in October 2021 most patients have been cared for at home or in Ludlow Community Hospital.

“The Trust has formally notified NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin (STW), the organisation responsible for commissioning local health services of the current position. And will now commence a period of engagement with its staff and public on the current position, and the decision it must take as to whether or not to relinquish its contract with NHS STW to provide an inpatient service at Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital.”

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust is the NHS organisation responsible for providing community health services to the people of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.