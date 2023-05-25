Bike4Life 2023 raises record funds for lifesaving missions

Thousands of bikers have helped raise more than £116,000, funding more than 72 future lifesaving missions for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Carl Fogarty MBE, pictured with Ollie Ollerton at Bike4Life

The 2023 Bike4Life Ride Out saw a total of 3,500 motorbikes ride in convoy for 23 miles between Meole Brace, Shrewsbury to one of the charity’s three operational airbases at RAF Cosford. Thousands of bikers and pillions took part and attended the Bike4Life Festival.

The event, which took place late April, was the most successful yet, helping to raise the six-figure sum for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. This means that 36 air ambulance and an additional 36 critical care cars missions have been made possible.

The event, which was officially sponsored by The Bike Insurer, was supported by several famed VIPs including Carl Fogarty MBE, Steve Parrish, Ollie Ollerton and RubyRides.

Emma Gray, chief operating officer for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Since its humble beginnings in 2010 as a small ride out, Bike4Life has grown in popularity and support, and we have now reached a record number of riders, festival goers and lifesaving missions funded by the event.

“Road traffic collisions made up a third of the incidents our clinical crew attended in 2021, and sadly a great number of these involve motorcyclists in time critical need of rapid, advanced clinical intervention.

“We are truly grateful for the support shown by the biker community at Bike4Life and are truly amazed by their kindness and generosity, which has helped fund future missions for our rapid response, pre-hospital service”