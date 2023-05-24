Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery vows to rapidly improve following Ofsted report

Staff and governors at Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery in Shrewsbury say they are extremely saddened by the final outcome of their Ofsted report, but are determined to rapidly improve.

Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Ofsted inspectors rated the school as requiring special measures following their inspection on 24 and 25 January. At their previous inspection in November 2017, the school was rated as ‘Good’.

Crowmoor wants to become ‘Good’ again, and has already begun to address the areas for improvement identified by Ofsted inspectors.

In the Ofsted report – published today – inspectors ruled that ‘personal development’ is ‘good’.

However, they found that the ‘quality of teaching and learning’ and ‘leadership and management’ were inadequate. They rated the school as ‘Inadequate’.

Although inspectors raised a number of concerns, the report noted that Crowmoor’s pupils are well cared for in school by teachers, and leaders work closely with families. It says that pupils are polite to visitors and staff, are safe at school, and can name adults who will help them.

Inspectors recognised that safeguarding is effective and that leaders record and take effective action around any safeguarding concerns, that support is put in place quickly, and pupils feel safe.

Jayne Parkhurst, Acting Head Teacher at Crowmoor Primary School and Nursery said:

“We are really pleased that Ofsted recognised that our children have good personal development, we have always focussed on the social and emotional well-being of our pupils and will continue to do so. This can only be achieved by the wonderful relationships all leaders and staff have with each and every child throughout the school. Our children feel safe and enjoy coming to school.

” We are devastated by the outcome of the inspection but Ofsted recognised that we were already aware of the improvements needed, we have strategies in place to improve and an action plan to do so. School has already addressed some of the issues since Ofsted in January.

“As a school community and the Crowmoor Family, we understand the need to make changes and look forward to the opportunities this will bring for us all – staff, governors, parents and children.”

“We are incredibly proud of the good personal developments our pupils show and achieve, which was fully recognised by Ofsted inspectors. They saw that the children are provided with opportunities to experience communities beyond the one they live in – they know everyone is different. They show care and respect to people of different religions and cultures, and those with disabilities.

“We are really pleased that Ofsted recognised that we have a broad curriculum which all pupils, including those with SEND, access. Our pupils with SEND receive helpful support in class. Our pupils enjoy the responsibilities they are given.

“A number of months have passed but we have already taken steps, created an action plan of priorities and via the Department for Education secured funding to support us and improve those areas identified by Ofsted. We are working with “Shine Academy” to rapidly improve.

“All of the staff remain positive and enthusiastic about ensuring our next steps and priorities enable all of the children to learn to the very best of their abilities. We strive to continue to give the children all of those opportunities to enable them to Dream, Believe, Achieve, and we remain ‘proud to be Crowmoor’.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“Shropshire Council wants our children to receive the best possible education. We’re pleased that the acting headteacher, staff and governors, have already begun work to address the priorities for improvements in the Ofsted report and we will continue to support the school to ensure that pupils have consistently good opportunities to learn and to fulfil their potential.”