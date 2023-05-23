16 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Three men arrested for drug offences in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three men have been arrested in connection with drug dealing in Shrewsbury.

Yesterday afternoon officers while out on their patrol spotted three men believed to be carrying out a drug deal near to the Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.

Three men were searched and a large quantity of class A drugs and cash were found.

- Advertisement -

A 36-year-old and a 22-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and assaulting a police officer.

They all remain in police custody.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP