Three men arrested for drug offences in Shrewsbury

Three men have been arrested in connection with drug dealing in Shrewsbury.

Yesterday afternoon officers while out on their patrol spotted three men believed to be carrying out a drug deal near to the Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne Road.

Three men were searched and a large quantity of class A drugs and cash were found.

A 36-year-old and a 22-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and assaulting a police officer.

They all remain in police custody.