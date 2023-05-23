16 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Mayor issues statement following collision in Oswestry

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, has issued a statement following a collision at The Cross in Oswestry on Friday.

Councillor Olly Rose, Oswestry Town Mayor
Councillor Olly Rose, Oswestry Town Mayor

In the statement, the Mayor sent her warm wishes to those injured and said the historic Market Cross Fountain that was damaged has been recovered for assessment.

Councillor Olly Rose said: “As a Council, we are sending our thoughts and warm wishes to all those affected by the accident on Church Street on Friday.

- Advertisement -

“It was a great shock, and we really hope that those who were injured and witnessed the accident are recovering well. We are hoping for more information soon.”

“We would like to offer our thanks to the emergency services for their prompt and efficient response in securing the area and helping airlift the most seriously injured gentleman to hospital.”

“The historic Market Cross Fountain was damaged in the incident and has been recovered.

“We will know more about its condition and the road to replacement after further assessment. The area has been secured by Shropshire Council.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP