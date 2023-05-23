Mayor issues statement following collision in Oswestry

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, has issued a statement following a collision at The Cross in Oswestry on Friday.

Councillor Olly Rose, Oswestry Town Mayor

In the statement, the Mayor sent her warm wishes to those injured and said the historic Market Cross Fountain that was damaged has been recovered for assessment.

Councillor Olly Rose said: “As a Council, we are sending our thoughts and warm wishes to all those affected by the accident on Church Street on Friday.

“It was a great shock, and we really hope that those who were injured and witnessed the accident are recovering well. We are hoping for more information soon.”

“We would like to offer our thanks to the emergency services for their prompt and efficient response in securing the area and helping airlift the most seriously injured gentleman to hospital.”

“The historic Market Cross Fountain was damaged in the incident and has been recovered.

“We will know more about its condition and the road to replacement after further assessment. The area has been secured by Shropshire Council.”