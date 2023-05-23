Campaigners raise safety fears over Shrewsbury service station plans

Campaigners against the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road are calling on Shropshire councillors to block a planning application for a new service station on the A5 on the outskirts of Shrewsbury due to safety concerns.

The plans would see a service station built off Welshpool Road at the Churncote Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

Better Shrewsbury Transport (BeST) has submitted written evidence ahead of the meeting of the Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday afternoon at Shirehall where councillors will decide the fate of the controversial project.

In April, councillors on the committee were divided over the application to develop land next to Churncote Island in order to build a petrol station and coffee shop. Concerns were raised over the potential for the new development to cause congestion, as well as the developer’s agreed financial contribution of £80,000 towards the planned North West Relief Road.

Sustainable transport campaigner Emma Bullard, who submitted the written evidence to the committee on behalf of BeST, says:

‘The big problem with this application is around safe access to the proposed site. The current design puts road users in danger as almost all the site’s traffic, including tankers delivering fuel, will come off Churncote Island and have to wait to turn right across westbound traffic. This increases the chance of accidents.

“Meanwhile, people on foot trying to cross towards the service station won’t have a controlled crossing; and cyclists will be at risk because there is no protected cycle infrastructure. We understand that access proposals are due to be agreed in writing by the planning authority before the service station can start operating. This makes no sense. If a safe access route is possible, why isn’t it being detailed in the planning application so the committee can scrutinise it?”

In April the application was defeated by five votes to six, with councillors choosing to defer until May to allow the applicant, EG Group, to address their concerns. One of the issues raised was the applicant’s £80,000 contribution towards the NWRR, which was considered too low.

Emma Bullard says: “Offering just £80,000 towards a new road that is now likely to cost around £160m is neither here nor there. The real question is: what happens if the NWRR doesn’t get built? Will the applicant still pay the contribution to Shropshire Council or not? It highlights the ridiculousness of deciding this application ahead of the NWRR going to planning.

“If the NWRR is built and demand for this service station increases as a result, then the problems around safe access will be even worse. If, as looks increasingly likely, the NWRR doesn’t get built due to its spiralling budget and concerns over the drinking water borehole on Shelton Rough, then this service station will be surplus to requirements given similar facilities already exist close by on the A5 and A458. We hope the planning committee sees sense and rejects this proposal once and for all.”