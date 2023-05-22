Shropshire Hills shuttle bus service launches for summer 2023

The popular seasonal shuttle bus is back in service for visitors to the Shropshire Hills from this Saturday 27 May.

Shropshire Hills Shuttle schematic

The Shropshire Hills AONB Partnership is welcoming passengers on board the shuttle buses for a new season with a new route and simplified ticketing.

From Saturday 27 May through to Sunday 8 October 2023 the service will be running on routes around the Long Mynd and crossing the Stiperstones, every weekend, helping make roads less congested and visits more climate-friendly.

The new timetable has been designed to fit closely to other weekend bus and train services. This allows visitors the flexibility to travel from Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, Bishop’s Castle and Ludlow to catch the bus.

The new route, Round the Mynd, links with the existing route, the Cross Mynd Shuttle, and has been created in response to public demand for more access to villages and walks in the area.

Route A ‘Round the Mynd’ will run once in the morning, starting at All Stretton just before 10am, and do a ‘clockwise’ circuit linking Carding Mill Valley, Church Stretton railway station and the communities south of Little Stretton around the bottom of the Mynd.

Once at Bridges, the bus takes its usual journey westwards passing the Bog, Stiperstones village, and Snailbeach Mine to terminate at Plox Green (with connections to the Shrewsbury – Bishop’s Castle bus). From here the bus returns to Bridges and its route around the Mynd continues clockwise – but with a new link, as it drops down through Woolstaston to Leebotwood and the A49. The circuit terminates at Carding Mill Valley, but passengers wanting to return to the station can stay on board.

Route B The Cross Mynd Shuttle will cross the Mynd in the early afternoon following the usual route via the Burway and Shooting Box to Bridges then on to the Bog and Snailbeach. It returns on the same route as Route A, again linking to Leebotwood, The Pound Inn, and the 435 bus service.

There are some great walks from, and between, the shuttle stops – passengers can stride out across the Long Mynd, explore the Golden Valley, hike along the Stiperstones ridge, or stroll along the easy access trail at the Bog.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“The shuttle bus service is an excellent way for people to access the Shropshire Hills and enjoy a day out and about exploring our beautiful countryside and welcoming towns and villages.

“They are an ideal way to get to the starting points for walks, and to catch a ride home with weary legs after you have spent a day exploring. The shuttle service also helps keep traffic down and helps protect our environment.”

Charges apply for all journeys, but the costs have been reduced. The service is cash only, but season tickets are available in advance.