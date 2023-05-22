Man jailed for 11 and a half years for aggravated burglary in Highley

A West Midlands man has been jailed for 11 years and six months for an aggravated burglary in Highley, in which he stole more than £9,000 in cash and jewellery.

Alexander Woodburn was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police

Alexander Woodburn, 34, of Rookery Park, Brierley Hill, was sentenced by Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard the offence took place on November 3, 2022, when Woodburn travelled with another to Highley and smashed through a patio window with a hammer.

He then threatened a 65-year-old woman in her own home before stealing more than £9,000 in cash and jewellery.

He was traced by the serious acquisitive crime team based at Shrewsbury Police Station and arrested the next day.

He was found guilty at a trial last month.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty thanked the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial.

He said: “The actions of Woodburn was absolutely abhorrent and the level of threat of violence used against the victim who was in her own home was horrendous.

“Woodburn gave no thought to the lasting impact of his actions on the victim who like all members of the community should feel safe in their own homes.

“The serious acquisitive crime team based at Shrewsbury try tirelessly to bring these to justice and the help the public provide cannot be under estimated.

“I welcome this significant sentence and hope this shows those in our community willing to commit these type of offences that the police and wider justice system will take immediate and robust action’.”

The court was told that Woodburn had actually mistakenly targeted the wrong home.

The court heard that he had employed a private investigator to track down people responsible for stealing from his girlfriend.

The investigator had given him an address – but it turned out to be the wrong home.

In mitigation, the court was told that Woodburn had expressed an element of remorse and asked the police to apologise to his victim.