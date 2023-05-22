Car fire spreads to two houses in Gobowen

A fire involving a car spread to two domestic properties in north Shropshire this morning.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Gobowen

Fire crews were called to the fire on Thomas Penson Road in Gobowen at 9.22am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire has affected the gas and electricity supply of the properties.



Gas and electric utility companies are in attendance with 80 properties now isolated from the electricity supply whilst engineers work on making the supply safe.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “It was necessary for our engineers to carry out an emergency shutdown at 12.20pm to repair severe damage to the underground network. We will work to get power back on as quickly and as safely as possible by 3.30pm.”

Fire crews used a 13.5 meter ladder and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.