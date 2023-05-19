Works starts on improvements to Oakengates 3G pitch

Improvement work has started on the 3G pitch at Oakengates Leisure Centre, the investment is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s £4.6million commitment to leisure services.

The 3G pitch at Oakengates is a popular facility

Footballers who play on the 3G pitch at Oakengates Leisure Centre will soon be playing on a new pitch surface which is currently being replaced.

The project also includes new full size goals which are being installed as well as upgrades the floodlighting to LED lights to support the council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab) Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure commented:

“We know just how important our council owned leisure facilities are to all our residents. The 3G pitch at Oakengates is a really popular facility used frequently by local schools and also by residents for recreational and competitive football all year round. That’s why we continue to invest, develop and grow our facilities to ensure our sites are the best they can for everyone who uses them.

“The LED floodlight upgrades are also a particularly exciting element to this project which will generate savings of around £16.3k in energy every year for the council. This work is being completed now so that these savings kick in later this year.”

Work is due to be completed by July.