14.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 19, 2023
Now Playing:
- Advertisement -

Three arrested after teenager wounded in Shifnal

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an incident in Shifnal yesterday afternoon.

Two males aged 21 and 15 and a female aged 19 are in custody following the incident in Bradford Street.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but has now been discharged.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “We continue to progress this investigation and three people remain in custody.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information then I would ask that they contact the police on 101.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP