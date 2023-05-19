Three arrested after teenager wounded in Shifnal

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of wounding following an incident in Shifnal yesterday afternoon.

Two males aged 21 and 15 and a female aged 19 are in custody following the incident in Bradford Street.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but has now been discharged.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “We continue to progress this investigation and three people remain in custody.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information then I would ask that they contact the police on 101.”