Telford man jailed for stalking offences

A Telford man has been sentenced to three months in prison after he was found guilty of stalking and harassment.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Thomas Lavill, aged 47, of Dudmaston road, in Telford appeared in Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday 18 May, where he was found guilty of stalking offences.

He was also given a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

Detective Sergeant Ben Poppleton said: “West Mercia Police treat domestic abuse very seriously and will work hard to try to safeguard victims and their families.

“We hope the result at Court gives some level of comfort to the victim and the issuing of the Restraining Order will help safeguard her going forward.”

