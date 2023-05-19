Shrewsbury man to complete 7 marathons in 7 days for charity

A 23-year-old Shrewsbury man who took on the challenge of running 7 Marathons in 7 Days for charity is set to complete his mission on Sunday.

Will Dean running through Coton Hill in Shrewsbury

Will Dean recently completed the London Marathon and with Dementia Action Week taking place this week, he decided to run 7 marathons in 7 days raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Will is no stranger to fundraising challenges having previously climbed the equivalent of Mt Everest on the staircase at home during lockdown in under 24 hours and he’s run the Jurassic Coast 100km ultramarathon.

Will’s mother lives with Early Onset Alzheimer’s disease, initially diagnosed at age 49.

Will says, ”Dementia Sucks and it is also misunderstood, my mum was diagnosed at 49 years old and this is currently a disease with no cure.

“The reality is that I could be carrying the gene which would mean I will develop this disease at an early age, stealing years of my life and the memories and moments that have shaped my identity.

“My hope is that this challenge will raise vital funds for research that will one day find a cure.”

This challenge began on May 15th with marathons in Shrewsbury and will finish on Sunday, 21st May in North Wales.

On Saturday 20th May Will is running the final 3 miles of his 6th marathon at the Shrewsbury Park Run in the Quarry at 9am and is inviting people to join him.

People can support Will’s 7 marathons in 7 days through his Just Giving page.