Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Oswestry town centre collision

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A man was airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a delivery van in Oswestry on Friday afternoon.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

The incident happened at The Cross in the town centre at around 1.25pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended and airlifted the injured man to Royal Stoke University Hospital. His condition is not known.

The UPS delivery van also collided with a stone fountain after striking the pedestrian.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a van and pedestrian at the junction of Church Street and Cross Street at 1.25pm.

“We had one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford in attendance to assess three patients.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

