Councillor signals objection to new A5 services

Bicton Heath councillor Alex Wagner has signalled his objection to proposals for a new service station at Churncote roundabout.

The plans would see a service station built off Welshpool Road at the Churncote Roundabout. Image: Google Street View

This comes ahead of a committee vote on the services next week after the decision was deferred at the last meeting.

Councillor Wagner says that representations from residents and concerns about the impact on water levels in the area have led him to again wade into the debate.

Bicton Heath councillor Alex Wagner said:

“Anyone who lives in the Bicton Heath area or accesses Shrewsbury from the west knows how congested the Churncote roundabout can get. It’s hard to see how a new services on the A5 can do anything but make the situation worse.

“Many residents and local bodies, including Bicton Parish Council, have made their views very clear.

“I really don’t feel that EuroGarages have done enough to address those local concerns or really understand why people are upset.

“The committee has rejected plans for a service station at this location before, and deferred the proposal once more last month. I’d urge them to listen closely and interrogate the many planning issues with this specific proposal, and reject the application again next week.”