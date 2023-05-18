Wellington Orbit invites community to have their say in next phase of the project

Wellington Orbit, a cinema, arts, and community centre in Wellington, Shropshire is excited to announce the launch of a community survey to help gain views on what the next phase should consist of.

Wellington Orbit

The survey, which takes only 5 minutes to complete, seeks to ensure that the project aligns with the community’s needs, ultimately maximising its positive impact.

Since its inauguration in May 2019, Wellington Orbit has hosted many cinematic experiences, arts events, and a wide range of community-oriented programmes.

As the project enters phase 2 of its expansion plan, the upper floors of the facility will undergo redevelopment, introducing an array of new amenities, including a versatile multi-use studio, state-of-the-art meeting and exhibition spaces, and much more.

Community involvement lies at the heart of Wellington Orbit’s vision, and the team is eager to receive feedback from local residents, stakeholders, and frequent visitors.

The community survey has been thoughtfully designed to gather insights, ideas, and preferences, enabling the project to evolve in a manner that best serves the community’s interests. This follows months of additional research carried out by a dedicated community researcher.

Marc Petty, Community Researcher at Wellington Orbit said:

“We believe that Wellington Orbit is more than just a venue—it’s a space that belongs to the community, and we urge everyone to participate in this survey and make their voices heard.

“Your input will be invaluable in shaping the future of the project ensuring that it continues to be a vibrant hub for cinema, arts, and community engagement.”

Members of the public can participate by visiting wellingtonorbit.co.uk/survey or by collecting a paper version from Wellington Orbit’s café. The deadline for submissions is Early June.