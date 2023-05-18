Teenage boy injured following reported stabbing in Shifnal

A teenage boy has been seriously injured following a reported stabbing in Shifnal this afternoon.
The incident happened on Bradford Street in Shifnal at around 2.40pm.
West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the scene along with a large police presence.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Bradford Street in Shifnal.
An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene.
On arrival, crews found a teenage boy with serious injuries. Ambulance staff provided treatment at the scene before the teenager was taken to hospital by land ambulance on blue lights.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Shifnal where a 16-year-old boy has been assaulted.
“There is an increase of police presence in the area as enquiries continue.”