Teenage boy injured following reported stabbing in Shifnal

A teenage boy has been seriously injured following a reported stabbing in Shifnal this afternoon.

Bradford Street in Shifnal. Image: Google Street View

The incident happened on Bradford Street in Shifnal at around 2.40pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the scene along with a large police presence.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on Bradford Street in Shifnal.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill were sent to the scene.

On arrival, crews found a teenage boy with serious injuries. Ambulance staff provided treatment at the scene before the teenager was taken to hospital by land ambulance on blue lights.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Shifnal where a 16-year-old boy has been assaulted.

“There is an increase of police presence in the area as enquiries continue.”