Tankers brought in following burst water pipe near Ludlow

Tankers are being used to inject water into the Severn Trent network near Ludlow following a burst pipe located near Middleton Holy Trinity Church.

Severn Tent says a team is on-site at the scene of the burst and they are working hard to get the burst pipe repaired.

The company apologised to local residents for any disruption caused by the tankers, as they are aware that they can be noisy, and this can sometimes be frustrating.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’ll be working flat out to get things back to normal for you as quickly as we can.

“We understand how difficult it can be without water and want to apologise to all customers for the inconvenience.

“Thank you for your patience during this time.”