Local dignitaries visit Cambrian Heritage Railways

The Oswestry based Cambrian Heritage Railways welcomed the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Olly Rose and Veronica Lillis, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire for an official visit on Sunday 14th May.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Veronica Lillis, Mayor for Oswestry Councillor Olly Rose, Cambrian Heritage Railways Chairman Rob Williams, Volunteer Fireman Richard Howell

The award-winning heritage railway has recently opened its doors for a second year as a leading local tourist attraction and volunteer run organisation.

The dignitaries toured the facilities at Oswestry and Weston Wharf as well as enjoying a ride on a heritage train.

During the visit the Mayor and Deputy Lord Lieutenant took time to meet some of the railway’s dedicated team of volunteers that keep the organisation on track. They were shown the latest developments on the railway and were keen to understand future plans for the heritage attraction.

Speaking about the visit, CHR General Manager, Andy Green said: “We were pleased to welcome the Mayor of Oswestry and Deputy Lord Lieutenant as honoured guests on our railway.

“As one of the latest tourist attractions in the County, it was wonderful to spend time highlighting the huge scale of our renovation work undertaken so far and the positive impact the railway has already had on our local community and the visitor economy.”

Cambrian Heritage Railways operates steam and diesel heritage trains every weekend and specific mid-week and evening journeys as well as Bank Holidays until September.