Motorcyclist dies in collision on A49 near Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve

News
By Shropshire Live

A motorcyclist has died following a collision involving a car on the A49 near Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve.

The male rider of the Ducati bike was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the collision at around 1.45pm today.

The two female occupants of the Honda Jazz car also involved were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital, the driver with serious injuries and the passenger with minor injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a car on the A49 near Prees Heath Common Nature Reserve in Prees Heath at 1.38pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the motorcyclist, a man, in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent that he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was cut free from the vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues before being assessed by medics.

“She was treated for potentially serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“A third patient, the female passenger of the car, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed by land ambulance to the same hospital for further treatment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police say the A49 will be closed for a number of hours between the end of Whitchurch Road and Prees Heath Roundabout.

