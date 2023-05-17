More affordable homes coming to Much Wenlock

Work has started on a development of affordable homes in Much Wenlock, giving people a “much-needed” opportunity to find a property in their hometown.

SWG Construction is building 14 homes at Callaughton’s Ash, Much Wenlock, on behalf of Connexus, which says there is great demand for residential properties in the area.

Head of development at Connexus, Amanda Knowles, said: “Connexus is delighted to be providing more much-needed good quality affordable homes to the Much Wenlock community.

“With local people often priced out of the area they call home, we continue to focus on providing the right mix of rental and shared ownership homes for rural communities.”

Josh Coleman, commercial director at SWG Construction, which is based in Shrewsbury and Welshpool, said the project started in early April, with an expected completion date in the first half of 2024.

He said: “We are very pleased to be working with Connexus on this project, which includes a really good blend of properties suitable for a variety of residents, from families to single occupants.

“We are building two one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom homes and four three-bedroom houses.

“Everyone knows the current state of the housing market, and the economy in general, makes it very difficult for people to get on the property ladder so it’s great to see these affordable homes getting under way.”

The project marks phase two of the Callaughton’s Ash development, and workers for SWG Construction are making a concerted effort to avoid disruption for nearby residents.

Josh added: “When we first started on site, we held an open event with residents to discuss the plans and reassure them that we will do everything we can to minimise any inconvenience during the works.

“That includes things like planning deliveries and any particularly noisy elements of work at times which don’t cause too many issues with people living nearby.

“We appreciate it’s difficult living next to a construction site, but we will continue to work with residents to make the project go as smoothly as possible.”