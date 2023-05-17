Council pauses Bridgnorth on-street parking permits scheme

Shropshire Council has paused proposals for new and revised residents’ on-street parking schemes in Bridgnorth after taking into account responses to a recent consultation – and until plans to regenerate Bridgnorth High Street have been agreed.

The proposals were put forward following a review of the residents’ parking schemes in Bridgnorth in an attempt to make improvements to the various schemes currently operating.

They were out to consultation from 30 March to 27 April [2023], following an earlier consultation held in May and June 2022, and face-to-face events held in Bridgnorth Library last December.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for parking, said:

“Following this recent consultation period it’s clear to me that there is a high level of public disquiet with the proposed new and revised residents parking schemes, and I’ve therefore decided to not progress the schemes in their current guise. However, I’m fully aware that something needs to be done to address this issue and I plan to meet with residents in the coming months to hear all suggestions.

“It is also sensible to wait until our plans for Bridgnorth High Street are fully agreed as that will have an impact on parking – and will also involve a stream of local community and stakeholder engagement.

“I look forward to seeing these plans, and to hearing people’s thoughts, in the weeks ahead.”