Three seriously injured in collision on A458 at Middletown

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A woman and child were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened just after 11am on the A458 at Middletown and involved a red Vauxhall Astra and a white and green DAF lorry. The car was heading towards Wales and the lorry towards Shrewsbury when the collision happened.

Three patients were taken to hospital, two with life threatening injuries following the collision.

The woman and a 2-year-old child travelling in the car were administered advanced trauma care at the scene and both conveyed to hospital by air ambulance.

The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival at the scene we found three patients who were a woman and a child from the car and a man who was the driver of the lorry.

“The woman who was the driver of the car was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service. She was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life threatening injuries.

“The child who was a passenger in the car was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced trauma care to them both at the scene.

“The woman was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air and the child was conveyed by air to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air for further treatment.”

“The driver of the lorry had sustained serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury University Hospital for further assessment.”

Three ambulances, one paramedic officer, the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford, the Midland Air Ambulance from Tatenhill and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Ben Ward, Operational Policing Unit said:

“We would like to speak to any drivers that have dash-cam fitted to their vehicles or any other witnesses that were either travelling in either direction on the A458 around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with any information that could help our investigation is asked to please call us on 101 extension 770 2085 or you can contact me directly by email benjamin.ward@westmercia.police.uk quoting 00152_i_16052023.”

