Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Telford Junior Youth Football League scores big by supporting Shropshire Youth Support Trust

In an inspiring display of community spirit, the Telford Junior Youth Football League has pledged its support to the Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST), a local charity dedicated to empowering young people in Shropshire.

Pictured, Richard Nuttall and Luis Morgan from Shropshire Youth Support Trust
The Telford Junior Youth Football League has long been a pillar of the local community, nurturing talent and instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and camaraderie among young football enthusiasts.

The league’s decision to support SYST’s endeavours, with a £500 donation, reflects their recognition of the challenges faced by young individuals in the area and their determination to make a positive impact on their lives.

The importance of financial support for charitable organisations cannot be overstated. By contributing to SYST, the Telford Junior Youth Football League is actively facilitating the delivery of vital programs and services to young people across Shropshire.

Donations and funding play a crucial role in enhancing the reach and effectiveness of SYST’s initiatives, enabling them to create a more significant impact on the lives of those they serve.

The Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) has been working tirelessly to provide opportunities and support to disadvantaged and vulnerable young people in the region.

Their wide range of programmes includes Business Start Up Support, Wellbeing provision, identifying passions, Art workshops and even Dungeons & Dragons!

The charity is committed to mentoring, skills training, work placements, and educational support, equipping young individuals with the tools they need to overcome barriers and build a brighter future.

