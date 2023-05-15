Shropshire Council’s libraries support Dementia Action Week

Shropshire Council’s libraries are supporting Dementia Action Week with a series of drop-in and advice sessions in branches across the county.

Dementia Action Week in Shropshire’s libraries

Dementia Action Week runs from today until, and is raising awareness of all forms of dementia, and encourages people and organisations to take action on the condition.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

- Advertisement -

“Research has shown people can be put off seeking a diagnosis because they do not fully understand the early symptoms or are in denial of there being a potential issue.

“By hosting these events in our libraries we are enabling people to find out more information, to access support in their local communities and to be undaunted, by being in a friendly and accessible environment.

“All Shropshire Council’s library staff are trained Dementia Friends, and Shropshire Libraries is a member of Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Dementia Action Alliance. As well as our Reading Well dementia book collections, we offer a range of loanable items designed for those with memory loss and their supporters.

“Our libraries are at the hub of our communities and they are essential to the health and wellbeing of our population, providing access to information services and support from the council and our partners.”

Shropshire Libraries Dementia Action Week 2023 events

Whitchurch Library has an Alzheimer’s Society drop-in session on Monday 15 May from 2pm to 4pm. Time Together, a local dementia support group, has a display in the library for the whole month of May, and will also be in the library on Friday 19 May from 9.30am to midday for an awareness session.

Much Wenlock Library has an Alzheimer’s Society drop-in session on Thursday 18 May between 10am and 1pm.

Bishop’s Castle Library has a coffee morning on Friday 19 May between 10am and midday. An Alzheimer’s Society link worker will be attending for chats about support and other events around the town.

Oswestry Library, Shrewsbury Library and Bridgnorth Library: there are opportunities to Ask an Admiral Nurse on Tuesday 16 May from 2pm to 4pm.

Call in for a cuppa and cake with one of Shropshire’s new specialist dementia nurses, who can provide life-changing support to families affected by all forms of dementia.

An Admiral Nurse’s expertise can help people living with dementia stay independent for longer – and support the people caring for them so that they will have the strength to cope with the bad days, and the energy to enjoy the good days. Free event. No booking required.

On Monday 15 May, from 10am to 2pm and on Friday 19 between noon and 4pm come along to Bridgnorth Library to speak to our friendly colleagues from Age UK and Alzheimer’s Society for help, support, advice and information leaflets.

Bridgnorth Library will also host a Age UK Friendship Group Drop-in, Wednesday 17 May between 2pm and 4pm. This social group is for people aged 60+ and a great way to catch up with friends or to meet new people from your community for a friendly chat while enjoying a cup of coffee or a slice of cake. Free, but a voluntary £2 contribution to refreshments is appreciated. For more information call 01743 233123, email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk

In addition, Shropshire Libraries is joining Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Dementia Action Alliance on an information stand in The Square, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday 16 May from 11am to 12.30pm, and will also have a stand at the ‘Dementia Support Information Day’ at Shrewsbury Town FC’s stadium on Thursday 18 May from 10am to 3pm.