High value vehicles stolen during burglary at Market Drayton car dealership

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of high value vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Market Drayton.

AJC Cars Ltd on the A41 Chester Road. Image: Google Street View

The burglary took place at AJC Cars Ltd on Chester Road in Market Drayton at the weekend.

Police say the offence occurred between 6pm on Saturday evening and 6am on Sunday morning.

Investigating officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects.

Any information can be passed via 101, quoting incident 00141_i_14052023, via westmercia.police.uk using the same incident number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.