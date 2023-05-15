8.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Now Playing:

High value vehicles stolen during burglary at Market Drayton car dealership

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of high value vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Market Drayton.

AJC Cars Ltd on the A41 Chester Road. Image: Google Street View
AJC Cars Ltd on the A41 Chester Road. Image: Google Street View

The burglary took place at AJC Cars Ltd on Chester Road in Market Drayton at the weekend.

Police say the offence occurred between 6pm on Saturday evening and 6am on Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Investigating officers are appealing for any potential witnesses, CCTV or dash cam footage that might assist with locating the vehicles and identifying any suspects.

Any information can be passed via 101, quoting incident 00141_i_14052023, via westmercia.police.uk using the same incident number or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP