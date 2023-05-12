11.2 C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Telford’s Covid Memorial Garden opens

By Shropshire Live

Telford’s Covid Memorial Garden, a dedicated green space for those affected by the Covid pandemic, has today opened in Telford Town Park.

Cllr Carolyn Healy with bereaved families, council staff and contractors, who have all contributed to the project
Cllr Carolyn Healy with bereaved families, council staff and contractors, who have all contributed to the project. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The memorial garden was designed by Telford & Wrekin Council’s biT team and installed by contractors Welch and Phillips and Brewood Landscapes.

Located behind Withy Pool, near the Dark Lane car park it’s attractively landscaped, featuring a variety of species of trees including oak, elm and alder, plus wild meadow areas, 11 benches spread across the garden and adjacent hillside, and views across Withy Pool.

A number of bird and bat boxes will be installed on the hillside and throughout Town Park to further support biodiversity.

A large ‘centre piece’ sculptural artwork has also been commissioned for the memorial garden, following consultation with an engagement group made up of families bereaved as a result of the pandemic, and this will be installed later in the summer.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage, said:

“We wanted to support Telford residents by providing a calm and soothing space, dedicated to the memory of loved ones lost during the pandemic, for those who are still experiencing the impact of Covid, whether through bereavement, long-term illness or trauma.

“The space that our team and partners have delivered is absolutely wonderful. It’s been beautifully designed and the trees and flowers are already looking terrific. It will be fascinating to see how the garden changes through the seasons, and how wildlife emerges as the trees and wildflower areas mature.

“I hope local people will find solace in this space, surrounded by nature, and I look forward to seeing the final touch – the memorial sculpture, inspired by residents’ experiences – being installed later in the year.”

