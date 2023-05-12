Telford drug dealer jailed for three years

A Telford man has been jailed for three years after admitting possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

Conor Shepherd, 22, of Griffin’s Wood Close, Lightmoor Village, also admitted possession of criminal property when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court heard that officers acted on intelligence relating to drug dealing in the Madeley area on April 4 this year and spotted Shepherd on Hills Lane Drive.

He was known for previous dealings and the patrol stopped to detain him but he immediately ran away.

Officers pursued him and saw him throw a first aid bag into a rear garden in Singleton, Sutton Hill. Shepherd then slipped and fell over, dropping a small zipped black bag.

He was detained and then arrested when a brown rock style commodity was found in the black bag.

The first aid bag was retrieved and found to contain a solid white rock as well as 29 individual wraps of cocaine and two black electronic scales. Police found £1,432.60 in cash when they searched Shepherd, believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

When examined by an expert, the items seized proved to include heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value of £4,080.