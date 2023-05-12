Shrewsbury in Bloom to host greenhouse open evening

Spring is here and this is the time of the year when our focus begins on our gardens and allotments.

Shrewsbury’s Dingle is always a floral delight for visitors

To provide some inspiration and advice for those green-fingered residents, the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group is inviting the town’s gardening enthusiasts to join them for the annual behind-the-scenes tour of the Town Council’s greenhouse.

The open evening takes place on Thursday, May 25 from 6pm.

- Advertisement -

The site, at Weeping Cross, nurtures more than 300,000 blooms that are cultivated each year for the town’s award-winning floral displays.

The Town Council has already started to take delivery of the summer bedding and the greenhouse is filling with blooms ready for summer planting, with the result that the greenhouse will be filled with summer colour in time for the event.

Visitors will be able to get a glimpse of the hundreds of commercial baskets ready to go out to the town’s businesses, tens of thousands of plants that will feature around the town, as well as thousands of bedding plants and hundreds of standard fuchsias destined for Shrewsbury’s 365-days-a-year show garden in the Dingle.

Guests will be given a guided tour of the greenhouse, with planting demonstrations, and there will be an opportunity to put questions to the Town Council’s gardening staff and Bloom Committee members.

Keith Roberts, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Group, said: “We were delighted with the response to our event last year, the first since 2019, and we’re pleased to be able to offer our residents the opportunity to come along again this year.

“It isn’t until people see the sheer scale of the summer bedding in the greenhouse, that they are able to gain an insight into how many blooms are required to make our town look as fabulous as it does. It looks really impressive, and we know that our guests will be surprised at just how full the greenhouse gets at this time of the year.

“The free event is also an opportunity to get useful tips from the experts who will be on hand to answer people’s questions and queries as well as see how people can get involved with the Bloom project for the town.”

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “As a Town Council, we take great pride in the floral displays in the town and I’m sure that our residents will be eager to see just what goes on behind the scenes to make our town look ‘blooming marvellous’.

“It’s always a great event and it’s wonderful to see so many of our residents who come along to our greenhouse. I would encourage those who are interested in joining us to register online for the Open Evening.”

Booking for the free open evening is essential via Eventbrite and each timed tour slot can be booked via the Town Council’s website.