Broadband upgrade will benefit 12,000 north Shropshire homes and businesses

Thousands of homes and businesses in Shropshire will benefit from high-speed full-fibre broadband, after a £24 million Government contract was awarded to Freedom Fibre.

Freedom Fibre

The three-year contract is part of the Government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit, which aims to provide lightning-fast gigabit-capable broadband to hard-to-reach communities across the UK.

Freedom Fibre’s network will be rolled out in many communities across north Shropshire including Cockshutt, Hinstock, High Ercall, Bomere Heath, Hadnall, Cheswardine and Clive, transforming broadband speeds and reliability for local residents and businesses.

Freedom Fibre is expected to start network construction in February 2024, with the first properties potentially connected to lightning-fast broadband as early as October 2024.

The award supports the Government’s priority to grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity across the country.

Freedom Fibre will invest thousands of pounds in a broad range of socio-economic and environmental projects across north Shropshire including running its ‘Freedom Fund’ that offers funding for good and green community-led projects within its build areas.

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said:

“Thanks to £24 million in Government support, thousands of rural homes and businesses across north Shropshire will benefit from Freedom Fibre’s lightning-fast, reliable broadband.

“Project Gigabit is equipping regions like north Shropshire with state-of-the-art connectivity infrastructure and preparing them for the digital age, ushering in a new wave of opportunity and economic growth.”

Freedom Fibre CEO Neil McArthur said:

“We are delighted to be selected to deliver the latest full fibre broadband technology as part of the north Shropshire Gigabit project. Freedom Fibre is already delivering these services to rural homes and businesses across north west Shropshire and is pleased to be expanding our services to 12,038 homes and businesses in north Shropshire.

“The project forms part of the Government’s initiative to ensure a UK-wide rollout of full fibre to replace ageing copper networks. Investing £24m in the latest fibre technology, the project will end over 100 years of copper-based services and enable the delivery of high-speed full fibre to the UK.

“Freedom Fibre is a network builder and will be working with several internet service providers and the councils over the next few years. Wherever possible we will be using existing underground ducts and overhead poles to minimise disruption.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member culture and digital, said:

“This £24m investment is great news for communities and businesses in Shropshire as gigabit-capable broadband further enhances our ability to be a digital county. Improved digital infrastructure remains a top priority for Shropshire Council given its significant economic and social benefits and we look forward to seeing Freedom Fibre progress this exciting infrastructure project.

“In addition, Freedom Fibre has committed to deliver significant social value through the contract; examples include upskilling and employing local people, tree planting schemes, and a £25,000 Freedom Fund for local community projects.”