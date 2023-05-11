Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council appoints new cabinet

Following last week’s local elections, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council has now appointed his new cabinet.

The roles will be formally confirmed at the council’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday 25 May at Telford Theatre in Oakengates, along with the announcement of the new Borough Mayor and other committee member responsibilities.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies has announced two new appointments, along with changes to some areas of responsibility:

Councillor Richard Overton will return as deputy leader and the cabinet member for homes and enforcement.

Councillor Nathan England will join the cabinet as the cabinet member for finance, customer services and governance.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds will return as the cabinet member for early years, children and young people.

Councillor Raj Mehta will join the cabinet as the cabinet member for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride. Councillor Mehta will also hold cabinet responsibility for the Armed Forces covenant.

Councillor Lee Carter will return as the cabinet member for place (the economy and neighbourhood services). Councillor Carter’s responsibilities include being the cabinet lead for the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation and representing Telford & Wrekin Council at the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Councillor Kelly Middleton will return as the cabinet member for healthy, safer, stronger communities and partnerships. Councillor Middleton’s responsibilities will include public health and mental health and she will also be the cabinet lead on domestic abuse.

Councillor Eileen Callear will return as the cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy.

Councillor Carolyn Healy will return as the cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage. Councillor Healy will lead the council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Councillor Paul Watling will return as the cabinet member for adult social care and health systems.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This cabinet brings with them a wealth of knowledge and wide-ranging experience. Together we will build on the work we’ve done since 2016 and continue to deliver the plans we set out to protect, care and invest to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough.

“I look forward to the annual general meeting on 25 May, when we can formally confirm these cabinet roles.”