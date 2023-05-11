Construction progressing on new housing and health hub in Whitchurch

Construction is progressing well on the new community housing and health hub in Whitchurch.

An aerial view of work progressing at the Pauls Moss site in Whitchurch

Work to transform the Pauls Moss site began in 2022, with the development having hit a number of key milestones in recent month.

The Pauls Moss Housing and Health Hub will provide the Whitchurch area with modern health and care services, and bring the existing GP practice into a modern, purpose-built centre and community space.

The development will also offer combined housing and care services for the over 55s – helping to meet the needs for Shropshire’s growing and ageing population.

The £19.1m development is a collaboration between the Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and local GPs. Construction is being delivered by Countryside Partnerships South West Midlands.

To honour 80 years of service across three generations, the new GP practice for Whitchurch will be known as the ’Clayton Health Centre.

Named after the Clayton family, who have practised medicine in Whitchurch for over 80 years, the Clayton Health Centre will be housed within the new Pauls Moss development.

Wayne Gethings, Chief Executive of The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“I am delighted to see the great progress that has been made in what is a landmark development for us here at Wrekin. Pauls Moss is a huge step forward for the integration of housing and health services in North Shropshire. Bringing these state-of-the-art facilities on one site is a great example of co-locating services and partnership working.”

Cllr Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, added:

“This is an exciting project that will have a great benefit not only for those accessing healthcare services in Whitchurch, but those people who need access to good quality, affordable housing. I believe it will help to meet the need of residents both now and into the future and help to ensure Whitchurch remains a great place to live and work.”

Emma Pyrah, Associate Director of Primary Care at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

“For several years, there has been a genuine need of a new health centre that meets the needs of the local community. Our priorities are to ensure we have high quality and sustainable GP services locally. We’re delighted to be working in partnership with local GPs on this flagship project, creating a community health hub that will benefit the people of Whitchurch and the surrounding area for many years to come.”

Commenting on the build, Darren Beale, Managing Director at Countryside Partnerships South West Midlands said:

“We are pleased to be involved in providing new accommodation and the supporting health facility within Whitchurch. The team have made excellent progress working in collaboration with Wrekin, The NHS, our design consultants and the supply chain.

“The latest key milestones include completing all foundations, including ground improvement works. We have also installed the steel frame with the assistance of the recently installed tower crane that will help form the new Clayton Health Centre. Pauls Moss House has been covered with a full scaffold tent to allow renovations to continue and protect the internal features.

“The next phase will see the progression further flooring and roof work at both the health centre and extra care scheme. We will start work to replace the roof and install new windows at Pauls Moss House to facilitate the start of the internal fit out.”