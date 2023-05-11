Back to the future! Shrewsbury care home welcomes pupils to bury time capsule

A care home in Shrewsbury has teamed up with a local school for a very important project.

Oxbow Manor welcomes Mereside CE Primary School to bury the time capsule

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, were joined by pupils from Mereside CE Primary School to bury a time capsule to celebrate the care home opening its doors earlier this year.

The children filled the time capsule with contents to reflect their favourite memories at school, which included photographs, colourful artwork and poems they felt most proud of, alongside some of their all-time favourite books which they wished to share with future generations. A piece of uniform with the school badge was also added to the capsule to represent their school.

Those who discover the time capsule in years to come will also find letters from the pupils talking about their favourite part of school life.

The time capsule has been buried in the care home’s gardens and is not planned to be re-opened for at least 50 years.

Naomi Davies, Class Teacher at Mereside CE Primary School, said: “Working on the time capsule with Oxbow Manor residents has been a great project for our pupils and they were all keen to ensure their favourite parts of school life were included. It’s been a wonderful opportunity for the children and residents to learn more about one another as they shared fond memories of school – we hope this is the start of a budding friendship between the two generations.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “It was wonderful to welcome the pupils from Mereside Primary CE School to Oxbow Manor.

“Since opening our doors in January, we’ve been excited to build new intergenerational relationships in the local community, and we were thrilled when the school children agreed to help with our time capsule. Having the input of the younger generation in this project was really important to us, and it’s been a joy to work with the local youngsters and find out more about their favourite parts of school life.

“Residents had a wonderful time making new friends and sharing memories of their time at school many years ago too. It’s fantastic to have created an exciting gift for future generations here in Shrewsbury and we look forward to our time capsule being re-opened in years to come!”