Meole Park and Ride service suspended due to travellers

Park and Ride services from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury have been suspended after travellers set up at the site.

Meole Brace Park and Ride in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View
Shropshire Council said a large number of travellers had arrived at the site on Tuesday and services had been suspended at the end of the day.

Arriva Midlands West which operates the service said: “Meole Brace Park & Ride has been suspended with effect from Wednesday 10th May 2023 until further notice, because travellers have entered the site and are engaging in anti-social behaviour.”

Harlescott and Oxon park and ride services will continue to operate as normal.

Last week travellers set up in the car park of Shrewsbury Sports Village in the Sundorne area of the town.

There were many reports of anti-social behaviour with local residents urged to stay away from the area.

The travellers were moved on yesterday ending up at the Meole Brace site.

