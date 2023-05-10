Listen: Concern is growing over the future of Market Drayton Indoor Market

10.5 C
Traders at Market Drayton indoor market are worried for the future of the space, due to the falling number of stalls with just two regular mainstay traders.

Chris Walley from Mary’s Meats said he would like to see rates reduced to encourage new stalls. He said everyone in the town needs to get behind them  “Save our market, come in and give us your support”

The issue was raised at the town’s annual meeting on Wednesday, April 26 and has attracted a great deal of support on the local Drayton Crier Facebook page.

LSD Promotions and Shropshire Council said, “We recognise how important the indoor market hall is to Market Drayton and are currently working proactively with our partners at Shropshire Council, and officers at Market Drayton Town Council to find new opportunities to incentivise traders and visitors into the market hall.”

A meeting between the market’s tender LSD Promotions, the town council and Shropshire Council has been organised for May 17.

Ryan Kennedy has been to the market to find out more:

