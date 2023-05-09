8.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Now Playing:

Former Shrewsbury bank to go under the hammer

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A former Shrewsbury bank, which closed last year, is up for sale at an auction later this month.

The former bank building on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury
The former bank building on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury

The Lloyds Bank building on Mount Pleasant Road is included at Bond Wolfe’s next auction with bids set to start from £150,000.

The branch was closed among 60 nationwide in the wake of another round of closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group a year ago.

- Advertisement -

Ian Tudor, Commercial Auction Director at Bond Wolfe, said: “These vacant freehold premises stand within a parade of similar properties in a well-established residential area.

“They are considered suitable for a variety of alternative uses, subject to obtaining any necessary planning permission.

“As a result, we are expecting considerable interest from investors, developers and retailers from around the country at our upcoming live streamed auction. We are regularly attracting more than 20,000 people logging on to watch or take part at these events.”

Mr Tudor added: “These Lloyds Bank premises are prominently positioned at the end of a small neighbourhood parade of two storey brick-built units.

“On the ground floor there is the former banking area with ancillary meeting and staff areas, with additional office accommodation, kitchen and WCs on the upper floor. There is on-street car parking immediately to the front of the parade.”

The former Shrewsbury bank is among 184 lots appearing in Bond Wolfe’s next auction which is due to start at 9am on Thursday 18 May.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP