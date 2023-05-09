Cycling and walking plan roadshow to visit seven Shropshire towns this week

A series of roadshow events will take place across Shropshire this week, to enable people to find out more about proposals for new and improved cycling and walking routes in seven of the county’s market towns.

Shropshire Council’s draft cycling and walking plan is out to consultation until 16 June.

It focuses on the towns of Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Bridgnorth, Market Drayton, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Whitchurch and a list of proposals has been drawn up for each town – with schemes ranked in order of priority based on their effectiveness and deliverability.

This week events will be held in each town to let people find out more, and ask questions.

Tuesday 9 May

9.30am to 12noon: Whitchurch roadshow, outside the Civic Centre (or inside the Civic Centre in the event of bad weather)



1.30pm to 5pm: Market Drayton roadshow, outside Market Drayton Town Hall (or inside the Town Hall in the event of bad weather)

Wednesday 10 May

9.30am to 12noon: Oswestry roadshow, at the Oswestry Wednesday Market

2pm to 5.30pm: Bridgnorth roadshow, under the Town Hall

Thursday 11 May

9.30am to 12noon: Ludlow roadshow, Entertainment Square

1.30pm to 5pm: Church Stretton roadshow, outside the Mid Counties Co-op

Friday 12 May

10am to 4pm: Shrewsbury roadshow, outside The Darwin shopping centre

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said:

“The aim of this new plan is to deliver a fantastic network of cycling and walking routes and measures across Shropshire.

“We really do need people to share their views and tell us what they think about our draft plan. Public feedback, particularly about the proposed routes and suggestions for each area, will help ensure that our proposals reflect what local communities want and need, so we really do need people to tell us what they think.”

Following the consultation an updated plan will be presented to Shropshire Council’s Cabinet for consideration.

Once funding is secured for specific schemes these will then be subject to local consultation with councillors and the public before progressing to implementation.