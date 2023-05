A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle collision in south Shropshire yesterday evening.

The collision happened on the B4364 at Burwarton at about 6.20pm.

The 39-year-old man was the rider of a Ducati Monster bike travelling toward Bridgnorth from Cleedownton when the collision took place.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police say the motorcycle collided with a Nissan Nivara car.

Both bike and rider left the road and ended up in a field.

Paramedics attended but the rider sadly died at the scene.