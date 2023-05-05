Telford boy, 13, given youth rehabilitation order for sex offences

A 13-year-old Telford boy has been given a 30 month youth rehabilitation order with a supervision requirement after being found guilty of seven sexual assaults on women and two counts of attempted rape.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced today at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty at an earlier trial.

The first offence happened on December 15, 2022 and there was then a spate of offences between 17-19 January, 2023.

The incidents mostly centred around the Whitchurch Drive area of Telford close to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Typically the 13-year-old caught up with his intended victim who was walking alone and sexually assaulted her from behind. Some of the victims described their attacker as wearing a school uniform.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henry said after the sentencing: “Thankfully attacks such as these are rare but this case shows women everywhere that they take reassurance from the fact that we will not hesitate to act when they do.”