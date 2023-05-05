Shropshire Council gets powers to enforce driving offences

Shropshire Council will soon be able to enforce a range of driving offences – and implement its ‘School Streets’ programme – after being granted ‘moving traffic powers’ by the Department for Transport.

Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, where a School Streets scheme was introduced in November 2020. Photo: Shropshire Council

Under these powers, the council will – for the first time – be able to issue fines to drivers for offences including: incorrectly driving into a bus lane; stopping in a yellow box junction; banned right or left turns; illegal U-turns; and going the wrong way in a one-way street.

These powers – due to come into effect on 22 July 2023 – have previously been held only by the police.

They will also enable the council to implement and enforce its School Streets programme using ANPR cameras – starting with an 18-month trial at six schools across the county. Any surplus from enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued rollout across the county.

It also means that ANPR cameras can be used to enforce the School Street already in place at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury – implemented using coronavirus powers.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This is excellent news and means Shropshire Council is on track to be the first rural council with a School Streets programme and the power to enforce moving traffic offences.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“This news is very welcome and means that we can shortly begin our School Streets trial at six schools – and enforce the Coleham scheme – then look to roll the programme out to other schools.

“As School Streets restrict traffic outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times, these powers will help us make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school.”