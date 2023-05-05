Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council following local elections

Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council as the largest party following borough elections for 54 council seats yesterday.

As a result, the overall make-up of Telford & Wrekin Council is now:

Labour: 38

Conservative: 8

Liberal Democrats: 6

Independents: 2

The overall turnout was 33.82%.

Returning Officer, David Sidaway, said: “Having borough council and town and parish council elections, alongside the introduction of the new voter ID requirements and the changes to some ward boundaries, means this has been a very busy election for all involved.

“I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible, from voting station teams to those counting votes, and to all of the staff who supported throughout the event. I’d also like to thank Telford Tennis Centre for hosting the count.

“As Returning Officer, and as Chief Executive, I look forward to working with new and returning councillors.”

A full breakdown of the results by ward is available at on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Counting for Town and Parish Council seats that were also contested yesterday will take place today, with the result expected to be announced later.