15 C
Shropshire
Friday, May 5, 2023
Now Playing:

Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council following local elections

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Labour retains control of Telford & Wrekin Council as the largest party following borough elections for 54 council seats yesterday.

As a result, the overall make-up of Telford & Wrekin Council is now:

Labour: 38
Conservative: 8
Liberal Democrats: 6
Independents: 2

- Advertisement -

The overall turnout was 33.82%.

Returning Officer, David Sidaway, said: “Having borough council and town and parish council elections, alongside the introduction of the new voter ID requirements and the changes to some ward boundaries, means this has been a very busy election for all involved.

“I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible, from voting station teams to those counting votes, and to all of the staff who supported throughout the event. I’d also like to thank Telford Tennis Centre for hosting the count.

“As Returning Officer, and as Chief Executive, I look forward to working with new and returning councillors.”

A full breakdown of the results by ward is available at on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Counting for Town and Parish Council seats that were also contested yesterday will take place today, with the result expected to be announced later.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP