Hope House shops in need of donations

People are being asked to support seriously ill local children by making donations of fashion and home accessories to Hope House Children’s Hospice shops.

Assistant Shop Manager Hannah Ledsham, Rhiannon and Axel Jones and Shop Manager Emma Yau

The shops are starting to run low on donations and the charity is asking people to consider making donations when clearing out items.

“For the first time since the pandemic we have started to see a slowing in donations of fashion and home accessories to our shops in Shropshire,” said area manager Angela Whelan.

“Our shops are still selling lots and lots of stock and raising money to support seriously ill local children, but we rely on the local community to donate items for us to sell, which is just as important as buying from our shops.

“When you donate, all the money raised from the sale goes towards helping local children and families so please pop into our shops with your donations. We will have donation bags available too so you can go home and fill them up ready to sell.”

Any donations will help support children like 15-month-old Axel Jones from Welshpool. Axel was born with multiple holes in his heart and needed multiple surgeries just weeks after being born.

Axel started attending the Sunshine Baby Group, Hope House’s parent and infant group, with his mum Rhiannon last year.

“Hope House is absolutely incredible. It is our lifeline,” said Rhiannon, 32.

“The Sunshine Baby Group has been an absolute blessing. We can’t really go to normal baby groups so this is amazing social interaction for Axel, who can be with other similar babies, and for me as I have been able to get to know the other parents. It’s a vital part of our week and feels like a safe space for us. Without it, we’d be so isolated.”

Rhiannon and Axel also recently enjoyed their first respite stay at Hope House.

“Our stay was so incredible, and everyone we met so was so lovely,” said Rhiannon. “I was given space and time to relax, probably for the first time since Axel was born. I was even able to complete a book for the first time in a long time. I hadn’t had any form of break for a while so it was much needed.

“If you can make a donation to the Hope House shops then it will all help raise money for families like ours.”

The shops in need of donations are Oswestry, Shrewsbury Harlescott, Shrewsbury Oteley Road, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow and Welshpool.