Friday, May 5, 2023
Councillor Shaun Davies continues as Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Councillor Shaun Davies has retained his seat in Telford and Wrekin’s local elections and will continue in his role as leader of Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader at Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Davies has been a member of the council’s cabinet for 12 years and leader of the council since 2016, when he was one of the youngest council leaders in England and Wales.

He will now continue in that role until the council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), where a vote will be taken on who will lead the council for the next four years, and who the council’s cabinet members will be.

Councillor Davies (Labour) said: “I’d like to thank everyone who voted in yesterday’s election, regardless of who they voted for. I’d also like to say a huge thank you to the staff at the polling stations, the count and behind the scenes who worked so hard to make the local election process run smoothly.

“As you go about your day to day life, you probably don’t give the work of the council much thought – as long as bins are emptied and potholes are filled – that’s the job of the council done.

“But the reality is it goes much much wider than this. When you walk out of your front door, the council has a role to play in almost everything you see and many things you don’t – from social care to swimming lessons, parks to public protection, council teams work day and night to create a better borough. Local democracy is at the heart of this.

“Being born and raised in Telford, I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the council again and to do everything I can to create a cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable place to live.

“I’ll be putting my name forward for re-election as leader at the AGM in May so that I can keep delivering on these commitments.”

The council’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 May 2023, where the borough’s next mayor will also be confirmed in the official mayor making ceremony.

The full results of the Telford and Wrekin borough elections can be found on the council’s website.

